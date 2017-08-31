(LEAD) U.S. sends B-1Bs, F-35s to Korea as warning against Pyongyang

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Air Force's announcement, details; ADDS photo)

By Lee Chi-dong

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- Four F-35B stealth jets and two B-1B strategic bombers from the United States trained with South Korea's F-15K fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in response to North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development, the South's Air Force announced.

The unprecedented combined maneuver involved the F-35Bs from Japan and the long-range bombers based in Guam as well as a squadron of four F-15Ks, it said.

They staged air-to-ground precision-strike drills against the North's core facilities over the Pilseung Range in the eastern mountainous province of Gangwon. They used MK-84, MK-82 and GBU-32 bombs.

A F-35B stealth fighter jet of the U.S. Marine Corps based in Japan takes off from its base in this file photo provided by the U.S. military. (Yonhap)

The Air Force characterized the training as a joint "air interdiction operation," saying it showed the allies' resolve to deal resolutely with the North's provocation that threatens regional and global peace.

Also mobilized was a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling plane, a defense source said.

"Our Air Force has the capability of conducting perfect combined operations," Lt. Gen. Won In-chul, commander of South Korean Air Force Operations Command. "No matter when, how and where the enemy provokes, we will perfectly retaliate to make it feel an insurmountable sense of fear and deep regret."





An image of U.S. strategic assets dispached to South Korea in a show of their robust alliance against North Korea. (Yonhap)

The high-profile practice came two days after the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the northern territory of Japan.

The North also launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Aug. 26, according to the allies' militaries.

