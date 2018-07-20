(LEAD) Unified Korean men's doubles team loses in semis, takes bronze

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout loss in semifinals)

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A unified Korean men's doubles ping pong team settled for the bronze medal after losing in the semifinals of an international tournament in South Korea on Friday.

The duo of Lee Sang-su (South Korea) and Pak Sin-hyok (North Korea) lost to Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. The top-seeded Ho and Wong beat Lee and Pak 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8) at Chungmu Sports Arena.

Since there is no third-place match, the losers of the semifinals will share the bronze medal.

Earlier Friday, Lee and Pak, seeded fifth, edged out Liang Jingkun and Yan An of China 3-2 (11-9, 13-11, 3-11, 4-11, 11-7) in the quarterfinals.

Pak Sin-hyok of North Korea (L) and Lee Sang-su of South Korea celebrate their victory over Liang Jingkun and Yan An of China in the men's doubles semifinals at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open at Chungmu Sports Arena in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 20, 2018. (Yonhap)

Lee and Pak are one of four pan-Korean doubles teams assembled at this tournament. After their exit, only Jang Woo-jin (South Korea) and Cha Hyo-sim (North Korea), who booked a spot in the mixed doubles final earlier Friday, are left standing. The mixed doubles final against Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The other mixed doubles tandem, Choe Il (North) and Yoo Eun-chong (South), lost in the round of 16 on Thursday, as did the women's doubles team of Suh Hyo-won (South) and Kim Song-i (North).

In the other men's doubles semifinal match, South Korea's Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon defeated Wang Chuqin and Xue Fei of China 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 18-16). Their final against Ho and Chun will be 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

In other matches early Friday, Jeon Ji-hee and Yang Ha-eun of South Korea advanced to the women's doubles semifinals, as did the North Korean team of Cha Hyo-sim and Kim Nam-hae.

The two teams are at the opposite end of the draw, meaning they will meet in the final if they both win their semifinal matches later Friday.

