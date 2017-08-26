(LEAD) N. Korea fires several missiles into East Sea

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea launched what seems to be short-range missiles into the East Sea on Saturday morning, according to South Korea's military.

The North fired several "unidentified projectiles" from the vicinity Gitdaeryong in Gangwon Province at around 6:49 a.m., said the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Those flew more than 250 kilometers in the northeastern direction, it added.

South Korea and U.S. militaries are analyzing additional information.

The North's move was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, added the JCS.

