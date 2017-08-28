(LEAD) N. Korea carries out campaign to sort out citizens disgruntled over toughened sanctions: spy agency

(ATTN: ADDS photo; UPDATES with new info from para 3)

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been conducting a large-scale campaign to sort out disgruntled citizens amid growing public fatigue over toughened international sanctions against the impoverished state, Seoul's spy agency said Monday.

During a parliamentary briefing, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) pointed out that the North's international isolation has further deepened as European and Central American states have reduced diplomatic staff as part of the sanctions.

"As citizens' fatigue has increased amid toughened anti-Pyongyang sanctions, the North has sorted out disgruntled citizens, and expelled those with criminal records or the jobless out of Pyongyang," the NIS was quoted by a lawmaker as saying during the briefing.

"After the U.N. Security Council resolution entailing strengthened sanctions, the North's diplomatic isolation has deepened," it added, referring to the resolution adopted on Aug. 5 in response to the North's long-range missile tests last month.

The agency explained that France, Bulgaria, Peru and Mexico have scaled back or expelled some of the North's diplomatic staff on their soil with Kuwait having recently joined them.

"Some Middle Eastern states have restricted the new import of North Korean labor, while some Southeast Asian countries have urged their nationals to refrain from traveling to the North," the NIS reported.

Commenting on the North's launches on Saturday of projectiles, the NIS said that chances are high that they were short-range ballistic missiles.

In the first provocation in a month, the North fired three projectiles into the East Sea. The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae initially presumed that they were from a new 300-mm multiple artillery rocket launch system -- a claim that triggered speculation it was trying to downplay it to help create momentum for dialogue with the North.

The NIS also said that Pyongyang has completed preparations for another nuclear test at tunnel 2 and 3 at its Punggye-ri test site.



